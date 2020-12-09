Boil water advisory issued for Estill County areas

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Estill County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for the following areas:

580 South Irvine Rd. to 1350 S Irvine Rd.

Doe Creek to 150 Doe Creek

North Minor Lane

South Minor Lane

Lincoln Ave.

Olive St.

Herald St.

Front St.

Sparks Ave.

Cherokee Court

Crabtree Lane

During a boil water advisory, it is recommended that customers boil for three minutes any tap water they intend to use for consumption — such as for drinking, cooking or making ice. After boiling water, customers should let the water cool before consuming it.

Customers with questions should call 1-606-723-3795.

The advisory went into effect at 1 p.m. Dec. 9, 2020.