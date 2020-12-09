‘Arms of Love’ needs some Santas, elves to spread Christmas cheer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – For 13 years Arms of Love has provided Christmas for needy children in Montgomery County.

This year because of the coronavirus, Arms of Love needs some Santas and Elves in the community to help bring things together.

- Advertisement -

The non-profit can’t accept used toys this year. So it needs money or new toys to serve the hundreds of children it reaches. Not only does it need toys, but it also needs elves to help sort gifts and hand them out on December 20th and December 21st.

But organizers are confident the community will come through like it has in the past.

“Montgomery County is the best. I was born and raised here and as a kid I was taught that from my father that we always give to the people in need and Montgomery County always steps up,” said Eric Jones, a jailer at the Montgomery County Detention Center and one of the volunteers and organizers. “We ask they always step up we do the fund raisers and it’s always ‘what can we do, what can we do?’”

“We are taking donations cash or toys we are going to be in front of Wal-Mart the next two Sundays from 11-4 any cash or toy donation is appreciated,” added Tammy Lockridge, the owner of TK Gymnastics and one of the founder s of the group.

Anyone wishing to donate or volunteer can find more information here or call 859-585-4174.