1,700 students to get degrees in NKU ceremony, Galadriel Stineman Joy to speak

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (NKU Public Affairs) – Northern Kentucky University wraps up the fall semester as nearly 1,700 students close an important chapter of their lives at the university’s Virtual Commencement Celebration on Dec. 12, 2020.

NKU’s Virtual Commencement Celebration incorporates many of the traditions associated with traditional in-person ceremonies, including the official conferring of academic degrees and a student vocal ensemble’s rendition of alma mater.

Graduates, families, friends and the campus community will hear congratulatory remarks from President Ashish Vaidya, as well as greetings from faculty and peers.

“Nearly 1,700 students will reach their goal of a degree or certificate in a global pandemic, an unimaginable instance of triumph and achievement,” said NKU President Ashish Vaidya. “While the entire NKU community is disappointed we cannot gather to celebrate in person, our graduates deserve their day, and this is an opportunity to show our pride in recognizing their hard work, dedication, and your many semesters of overcoming adversity.”

The celebration features guest speaker Galadriel Stineman Joy, a 2007 NKU alumna and TV star known for her roles in NBC’s “This Is Us,” HBO’s “True Blood” and ABC’s “The Middle.” Stineman followed her dream after graduation and moved to California, where she works as an actress, writer and acting instructor in Los Angeles.

“I’ve come a long way since I graduated, but none of this could’ve been possible without my time at NKU,” said Stineman Joy. “I had a genuinely supportive community, and I’m so thankful NKU was there for me. The relationships still come with me, and I use the core of my education with every project.”

In addition to the celebration for all graduates, NKU will also present individual ceremonies for each of its five colleges. These celebrations include congratulations from the college’s dean and the reading of each graduate’s name within the college.

Altogether, 1,679 graduates will be honored on Saturday. They include students who completed degrees in August, as well as those who completed degrees in December. NKU’s Virtual Commencement Celebration begins at 11 a.m. and will be streamed with closed captioning across the university’s social media accounts.

For details on the ceremonies and to watch a live stream, visit NKU’s Commencement webpage.

