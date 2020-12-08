‘Route out’ of pandemic: UK gives 1st COVID-19 vaccine doses

LONDON (AP) – A retired British shop clerk has received the first shot in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program, the start of an unprecedented global immunization effort intended to offer a route out of a pandemic that has killed 1.5 million.
The U.K. is the first Western country to start a mass vaccination program after British regulators last week authorized the use of a COVID-19 shot developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech.
- Advertisement -
U.S. and European Union authorities may approve the vaccine in the coming weeks, fueling a global immunization effort. Britain’s program is likely to provide lessons for other countries as they prepare for the unprecedented task of vaccinating billions of people.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.