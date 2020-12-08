MUST WATCH: sweet reunion between two Georgetown first graders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A lot of us have, sadly, felt lonelier than ever before during the pandemic, but there’s hope and two Georgetown kids have the proof.

First grader Will Hilton hasn’t been back in his Western Elementary classroom since March.

His mom, Lori, says earlier this week, he told her he missed his friend Cora and wanted to see her, but Will’s mom didn’t know Cora’s mom.

Will thought he’d never see Cora again, but Facebook came to the rescue.

Will’s mom posted in a Georgetown mom Facebook group and found Cora’s mom.

The two reunited Tuesday on Zoom. They chatted about their dogs and Christmas.

It didn’t last long, but it showed them, and the rest of us, we’ll all be able to see our friends again eventually.

Will’s mom says she had no idea her Facebook post would get so much response, more than 100 comments.

She says she did the same thing a year ago to find Will’s best friend, but that didn’t get nearly as much reaction. She says she thinks right now, everyone feels things a bit more deeply.