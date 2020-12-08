MUST WATCH: sweet reunion between two Georgetown first graders

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
73

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A lot of us have, sadly, felt lonelier than ever before during the pandemic, but there’s hope and two Georgetown kids have the proof.

First grader Will Hilton hasn’t been back in his Western Elementary classroom since March.

- Advertisement -

His mom, Lori, says earlier this week, he told her he missed his friend Cora and wanted to see her, but Will’s mom didn’t know Cora’s mom.

Will thought he’d never see Cora again, but Facebook came to the rescue.

Will’s mom posted in a Georgetown mom Facebook group and found Cora’s mom.

The two reunited Tuesday on Zoom. They chatted about their dogs and Christmas.

It didn’t last long, but it showed them, and the rest of us, we’ll all be able to see our friends again eventually.

Will’s mom says she had no idea her Facebook post would get so much response, more than 100 comments.

She says she did the same thing a year ago to find Will’s best friend, but that didn’t get nearly as much reaction. She says she thinks right now, everyone feels things a bit more deeply.

Previous articleHorseshoe worn by ‘Secretariat’ up for auction
mm
Veronica Jean Seltzer
Veronica Jean Seltzer joins ABC 36 as Anchor/Reporter. On most weekdays, you will see her reporting the news. VJ hails from a small horse farm outside New York City and most recently comes from South Bend, Indiana where she reported for the CBS and Fox affiliates. VJ holds a Master of Science in Journalism degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University. Her passion for journalism runs deep. It began as she studied graffiti as an ancient form of communication in Athens, Greece. While a student journalist in Morocco, she learned her most important journalistic lesson: good stories are about people. VJ loves life in and around Lexington. She feels most at home among horses and a diverse community of fascinating people. She enjoys reporting during the week and on the weekend she strives to bring her neighbors the news that matters most to them. VJ enjoys going to neighborhood events, exploring, horseback riding, skiing, sailing, and good movies. Look for her out and about in the community! VJ invites you to reach out to her with story ideas or just to say hello! Find her on Facebook at Veronica Jean Seltzer ABC 36, tweet her @VJS_ABC36, or email her at VSeltzer@wtvq.com. She looks forward to hearing from you!