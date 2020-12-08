Kentucky death row inmate convicted of murder dies at 75

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Department of Corrections says an inmate on death row for the 1983 rape and fatal stabbing of a 43-year-old woman has died at a hospital.
Department spokeswoman Lisa Lamb says 75-year-old Parramore Lee Sanborn died Monday.
He was sentenced to death in 1984 in the slaying, rape and kidnapping of Barbara Heilman, a former Miss Henry County. Prosecutors said he stabbed her nine times.
Sanborn was transferred from the State Reformatory to a hospital Nov. 20.
Lamb didn’t give a cause of death.
Lamb said the inmate had been transferred to the State Reformatory in 2016 for unspecified medical needs.