Keeneland has 1,588 Horses in January Sale

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Keeneland cataloged 1,588 horses for its 2021 January Horses of All Ages Sale, which will include dispersals of Sam-Son Farm, Paul Pompa Jr. and Spry Family Farm during the four sessions of the sale, to be held Jan. 11-14.

Keeneland will continue to offer online and phone bidding to enable buyers to participate in the January Sale remotely while employing onsite COVID-19 protocols similar to those used during its two recent auctions.

January Sale catalogs are available online at Keeneland.com. Print catalogs are scheduled to be delivered by Dec. 22.

The catalog consists of 808 broodmares and broodmare prospects, 697 newly turned yearlings, 78 horses of racing age and five stallions or stallion prospects.

Sam-Son Farm, a multiple Eclipse Award- and Sovereign Award-winning breed-to-race operation based in Ontario, will offer 21 broodmares in foal to Accelerate, American Pharoah, Bernardini, Candy Ride (ARG), City of Light, Distorted Humor, Hard Spun, Into Mischief, Kantharos, Kitten’s Joy, Lookin At Lucky, Malibu Moon, Munnings, Omaha Beach, Speightstown, Street Sense, Twirling Candy, Uncle Mo and War Front. They include:

Danceforthecause, a daughter of Giant’s Causeway who is the dam of Grade 1 winner Say the Word and Grade 2 winner Rideforthecause and is in foal to Twirling Candy;

Deceptive Vision, a Grade 2-winning, Grade 1-placed mare out of Canadian champion Eye of the Sphynx and a full sister to Canadian champion Eye of the Leopard who is in foal to War Front;

Fun in the Desert, a Distorted Humor mare who is a half-sister to Deceptive Vision and Eye of the Leopard and is the dam of Canadian champion Desert Ride, by Candy Ride (ARG). She is carrying a full sibling to Desert Ride; and

Southern Ring, a Grade 3-winning, Grade 2-placed daughter of Speightstown in foal to Into Mischief.

Hill ‘n’ Dale Sales Agency, agent, will handle 46 horses cataloged in the Dispersal of Spry Family Farm. They include:

11 mares, including seven in foal to Ghostzapper, Speightstown, Maclean’s Music, Midshipman and Take Charge Indy;

10 foals of 2020 by Creative Cause, Ghostzapper, Maclean’s Music and Tapiture;

Nine foals of 2019 by Lea, Maclean’s Music and Temple City; and

16 racing or broodmare prospects by such sires as Uncle Mo, Frankel (GB), Invincible Spirit (IRE), Medaglia d’Oro and Kodiac (GB).

As previously announced, the 39 horses in the Complete Dispersal of the late Paul P. Pompa Jr., Lane’s End, agent, are broodmares, foals of 2020, horses of racing age and broodmare or stallion prospects. Click here for more information.

“This year’s January Sale is especially deep because of the Sam-Son, Paul Pompa and Spry Family Farm dispersals, which offer one-of-a-kind opportunities to obtain breeding and racing stock from established, successful operations,” Keeneland President-Elect and Interim Head of Sales Shannon Arvin said. “These dispersals further enhance the January Sale’s reputation for being a source of quality broodmares prior to breeding season and a popular market for newly turned yearlings and horses of racing age.”

Each session of the January Sale will begin at 10 a.m. ET. The auction will be streamed live on Keeneland.com.

TVG2 will feature live coverage of the first two days of the sale from 10 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. The entire sale will be shown on the Watch TVG App.

Remote bidding options at Keeneland sales integrate directly with the live auction experience in real time, just as if a buyer were standing in the Sales Pavilion.

Buyers who plan to attend the January Sale or participate in the auction remotely should register for an account and establish credit within the Keeneland Sales Portal. Keeneland recommends doing so two weeks before the sale.

Online bidding: Buyers may watch a real-time video view of the live sale and bid simultaneously from Keeneland’s online bidding platform accessible through their accounts in the Keeneland Sales Portal.

Phone bidding: Buyers can use the Keeneland Sales Portal to participate in bidding on horses in the January Sale by phone. Please notify Keeneland at least 24 hours prior to bidding. A Keeneland representative will call back prior to the bidding.

The Keeneland Sales team is available to answer any questions about expanded bidding options and the January Sale. Please contact Director of Sales Accounting Brent Hacker at 859 288-4231 or bhacker@keeneland.com.

The 2021 January Sale features broodmares in foal to a number of established sires and promising young stallions, including American Pharoah, Bernardini, Candy Ride (ARG), City of Light, Constitution, Distorted Humor, Ghostzapper, Gun Runner, Into Mischief, Justify, Kitten’s Joy, Malibu Moon, Mastery, Medaglia d’Oro, More Than Ready, Not This Time, Nyquist, Quality Road, Speightstown, Twirling Candy, Uncle Mo and War Front.

The auction also offers opportunities to purchase the first yearlings by such sires as Accelerate, Always Dreaming, Bolt d’Oro, City of Light, Collected, Good Magic, Good Samaritan, Justify, Mendelssohn, Mo Town, Oscar Performance, Tapwrit and West Coast.

Additional yearlings in the catalog are by American Pharoah, Arrogate, Bernardini, Candy Ride, Constitution, Distorted Humor, Empire Maker, Frosted, Ghostzapper, Gun Runner, Into Mischief, Kitten’s Joy, Malibu Moon, Medaglia d’Oro, More Than Ready, Not This Time, Nyquist, Practical Joke, Speightstown, Tapit and Uncle Mo, among others.

Leading the 2020 stakes winners who were cataloged as yearlings at the January Sale are Grade 1 winners Dr. Schivel (Runhappy Del Mar Futurity) and Mucho Gusto (Pegasus World Cup Invitational Presented by Runhappy), Grade 2 winners Skywire (Eclipse and Autumn), Wells Bayou (Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby) and Weston (Best Pal) and Grade 3 winner Toinette (Wilshire).

Beau Recall (IRE), who won the 2020 Churchill Distaff Turf Mile (G2), was offered at the January Sale as a horse of racing age.