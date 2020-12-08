Keeneland catalogs 79 lots for December Digital Sale

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Keeneland cataloged 79 lots, including mares in foal to such noteworthy stallions as Not This Time, Nyquist, Practical Joke and Yoshida (JPN), for its December Digital Sale, to be held Tuesday, Dec. 15 as part of Keeneland’s Digital Sales Ring platform. The December Sale catalog is available at keenelanddigital.com.
The catalog features 41 broodmares or broodmare prospects, 12 yearlings, eight weanlings, six racing or broodmare prospects, two racing or stallion prospects, one stallion prospect, six stallions, two shares and one breeding right.
Among the notable offerings are:
- Surrender Now, a 5-year-old half-sister to recent Bob Hope (G3) winner Red Flag;
- Frankly J’ray, a 5-year-old mare by Frankel (GB) in foal to Sir Prancealot (IRE), sire of Grade 1 winner Lady Prancealot (IRE) and multiple Grade 2 winner Beau Recall (IRE);
- Westside Singer, dam of Grade 2 winner and Grade-1 placed Secret Message;
- Meow, a 7-year-old half-sister to Grade 2 winner Engage in foal to Practical Joke;
- Felicita, a 4-year-old half-sister to Grade 1 winner Dayoutoftheoffice in foal to Not This Time, a leading freshman stallion and sire of Grade 1 winner Princess Noor; and
- A yearling colt by Daredevil, sire of classic winners Swiss Skydiver and Shedaresthedevil.
Also highlighting the December Sale is an eight-horse consignment from Sheikh Abdullah Al Maddah’s Marbat LLC, highlighted by:
- Fancy Green (FR), dam of 2019 Criterium de Saint-Cloud (G1) winner Mkfancy (FR) in foal to Saxon Warrior (JPN) and her Myboycharlie (IRE) yearling colt;
- Grey Lina, an 11-year-old mare by Empire Maker offered in foal to Zoffany (IRE). Grey Lina is the dam of U.S. stakes winner Royal By Nature (IRE) and Areen, a winner at Deauville in August who is being pointed to the UAE Derby (G2) at Meydan;
- Grey Lina’s yearling filly by Maclean’s Music and weanling colt by Mizzen Mast; and
- A 2-year-old filly by Pride Of Dubai (AUS) out of a sibling to the dam of Australian Group 1 winner Harlem (GB).
Online bidding opens at 10 a.m. ET on Dec. 15 and closes that day at 2 p.m.
Buyers are encouraged to register for an account in the Keeneland Digital Sales Ring in advance of sale day. In order to log in to the Keeneland Digital Sales Ring, you should register for an account or log in through the Keeneland Sales Portal. Your universal login applies to both the Sales Portal and the Digital Sales Ring.
Step 1: Visit portal.keeneland.com and create an account or log in to your existing Keeneland Sales Portal Account;
Step 2: Upon sign in, click MY ACCOUNT and review your current credit limit. Request credit as needed. We recommend you do this prior to the sale day;
Step 3: Click the DIGITAL SALES RING button in the top right corner to automatically access and participate in the Digital Sale.
Buyers have two options for bidding on the day of the sale:
- Direct Bid allows you to bid manually as you go.
- Max Bid establishes a top price that you are willing to pay for a hip. As the bidding progresses, the software will automatically bid on your behalf as you are outbid up to your maximum.
For more information about the December Sale, contact Dean Roethemeier at droethemeier@keeneland.com, Kyle Wilson at kwilson@keeneland.com or Chip McGaughey at cmcgaughey@keeneland.com,