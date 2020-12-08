Horseshoe worn by ‘Secretariat’ up for auction

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A horseshoe worn by Triple Crown winner Secretariat is up for auction.
The legendary horse wore the shoe during his time standing at stud at Bourbon County’s Claiborne Farm.
The shoe is mounted on a wooden plaque with a brass nameplate.
It’s being offered by Lelands, a sports memorabilia auction house.
The online auction opened last month with a bid of $1,000. According to the auction house’s website, the bidding will close this Friday, December 11, 2020.
Secretariat is considered by many to be the greatest thoroughbred race horse of all-time. He died in 1989 and is buried at Claiborne Farm.
