Governor Beshear proclaimed Dec. 10 as Get Covered Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Beshear proclaimed Dec. 10, 2020 as Get Covered Day and joined a broad coalition of other states, health care groups and health care providers in launching Get Covered 2021.

According to the governors office, Get Covered 2021 is a national effort to encourage mask-wearing and to substantially increase the number of people with health coverage.

Get Covered 2021 emphasizes:

Practicing the three Ws to reduce risk of COVID-19: Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Watch your distance. Together, these can help keep you and your community healthy and safe;

Cover Yourself and Your Family. Renew your health coverage. If you haven’t already, visit kynect.ky.gov. It will point you to health care options and financial resources to help you get covered; and

Cover Everyone. Support efforts to increase access to affordable, meaningful health coverage for all Kentuckians.

According to the governor’s office, in Kentucky, 239,000 residents are currently uninsured.

More than half 175,000 qualify for financial help to pay for health coverage or coverage through Medicaid.