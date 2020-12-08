Governor Beshear hopeful as 2020 comes to an end

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Months of a pandemic making mask wearing and social distancing everyday actions, it’s no surprise this year is not what Governor Andy Beshear had in mind for his first year in office.

“It’s true that this year has been hard. It has been it’s been hard on everybody,” Beshear said.

- Advertisement -

In true 2020 fashion, ABC 36′ Monica Harkins talked to Governor Beshear over Skype Tuesday afternoon about this rollercoaster of a year.

Monica: “When you go to bed at night is there anything that irks you, that you wish you could have done better?”

Governor Beshear: “When you’re fighting a virus that the decisions are about life and death. And the compliance, that how many people follow them equates to life and death. Every night, every night it’s ‘Could I have said something different? Could I have appealed in a different way?'”

Even though there have been public protests and lawsuits against his restrictions Governor Beshear stands by his decisions.

“I have a clear conscience about those decisions that have been made,”Beshear said.

Meanwhile, amidst the pandemic, an outcry for racial justice and equality.

When asked what Beshear would say to Black Kentuckians, this is what he said:

“We’re committed to addressing the systematic inequalities that we have seen for far too long in our state and in our country. And I hope that you have seen action,” Gov. Beshear said.

Actions like, recognizing the health disparity for people of color and coronavirus and cultural training for law enforcement.

Beshear also acknowledges there’s still more to do.

As a governor, the outcome of the November presidential election can’t be ignored. Beshear saying he’s glad he was able to have a good working relationship with the Trump administration, but as a Democrat only good can come from a future with a Democratic president-elect.

“There are a couple of things that the Biden administration is going to bring to the table. One is, is not changing direction, but changes in how we battle the pandemic that I think are really going to help,” Beshear said.

Governor Beshear’s overall sentiment is there is still hope.

“I think we’re gonna have a bright 2021, certainly the second half of 2021 is going to be truly exciting and pretty normal. And, we all look forward to getting back to normal,” Beshear said.