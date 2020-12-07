Tracking a Big Warm Up by Late Week

After a cold start to the week I’m tracking some sunshine and warmer temperatures for Central and Eastern Kentucky. Highs warm from the lower 40s, on Tuesday, to the lower 60s by Friday. Our next rain maker arrive late on Friday sparking showers Friday night into Saturday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy with light snow and flurries ending as lows cool to the middle 20s.

TUESDAY – Mostly sunny as highs warm to the lower 40s.

- Advertisement -

Click HERE to join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Facebook | Instagram | jlindsey@hookedonscience.org

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews

Facebook | Instagram | AAndrews@wtvq.com

Meteorologist Chelsea Smith

CSmith@wtvq.com

Meteorologist George Zabrecky

GZabrecky@wtvq.com