Stirring ceremony pays tribute to the more than 2,000 lost to COVID

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On the 79th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Gov. Andy Beshear also paid tribute Monday to the more than 2,000 Kentuckians lost to COVID-19 during a moving ceremony in front of the State Capitol Building.

The Governor, First Lady Britainy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and the Kentucky State Police Honor Guard recognized the loss of those 2,000 Kentuckians. They watched the lighting of a wreath in remembrance of the more than 2,000 Kentuckians lost and to demonstrate support for their families and communities.

Soloist Keith Dean, the Rev. Jack Brewer of the Franklin County Ministerial Association and the Handbell Ensemble from First United Methodist Church in Frankfort also participated in the remembrance. Chris Perry talked about the loss of his brother Rob Perry to COVID. Chris Perry was joined by Robs daughter, Destiny.