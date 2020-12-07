Pulaski deputies offer to help link lost meth up with owner

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s hard to tell what people will think is funny anymore, especially in a year that has often been anything but funny.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department posted on social media early Monday that four small baggies of crystal meth apparently were dropped by the other at the cash register at a local business.

- Advertisement -

The department graciouasly offered to hook the owner back up with their lost drugs if they could bring more to prove the two matched.

The message was done with tongue planted firmly in cheek. But the humor rubbed a couple of people the wrong way, according to some social media respones while many others, including recovering addicts and relatives of addicts, said it provided a laugh.

Below is the post:

“If you or someone you know happened to lose 4 little sandwich baggies of meth recently at the front check out area of a local store, please call us ASAP to be reunited with your property. You must prove ownership by bringing along any other meth you have so we can compare it and make sure it’s yours. PCSO understands that times are hard with this pandemic going on and we are certain someone worked hard to be able to afford this product so we are just trying to help.

“Once the meth is proven to be yours, we will provide courtesy transportation for you and your meth to our local gated community. Once there, you’ll be authorized to participate in all sorts of group activities like meals, showers and sleepovers.

“If you even think these baggies of meth may be yours but you’re not sure because you can’t remember whose pants you left them in, just come on by the office anyways and bring whatever meth you have on hand and if it’s pretty close to a match, you may be entitled to your own special accommodations. “If this turns out to be yours, no need to thank us, we are just trying to be your friendly neighborhood match makers. Just think of us as methmatchdotcom.