KSP: Fill your stockings with Trooper Island car raffle tickets

Frankfort, Ky. (WTVQ) – Underprivileged boys and girls, age 10-12 can be apart of a free summer camp called Trooper Island Camp.

It’s financed entirely by donations; no public funds are used.

- Advertisement -

Kentucky State Police officials are asking for citizens to consider purchasing a Trooper Island Camp raffle ticket.

The raffle ticket is for a new 2021 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS Convertible and proceeds from the sales support the agency’s Trooper Island Camp for disadvantaged children.

Each year, the camp hosts approximately 700 children, providing good food, fresh air, recreation, guidance, and structured, esteem-building activities designed to build good citizenship and positive relationships with law enforcement officers.

Police say the special gift is coming from Don Franklin Chevrolet in Burkesville, Ky., this iconic Camaro is cloaked in a black exterior and gray, leather interior. Its equipped with a 6.2-liter V8 engine and a 10-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission that can go from 0-60 in 4.3 seconds.

Troopers say even if they don’t win the car, the recipient knows that their gift helped send a child to camp, who otherwise would not have had that opportunity.

Tickets are $10 each and are available at www.trooperisland.org or at any KSP post located throughout the state. For a limited time, people who purchase raffle tickets will receive a stocking stuffer certificate which can be placed in a stocking or a Christmas card that verifies the purchase of the gift. The certificates are available online through Dec. 18 and in-person purchase through Dec. 24.

A total of 35,000 tickets will be sold with the winning ticket to be drawn on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Kentucky State Fair. Ticket holders do not have to be present at the drawing to win. The raffle winner is responsible for all tax and license fees. (Charitable gaming license #0000633.)

A full list of features and equipment of the car can be found on the Trooper Island website at www.trooperisland.org.