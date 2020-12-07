Georgia to again certify election results showing Biden won

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s top elections official said his office plans to recertify the state’s election results after a recount confirmed once again that Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the state.
Trump requested this recount, the third tally showing Biden won Georgia. State law allows a losing candidate to request a recount if the margin between the candidates is within 0.5%.
- Advertisement -
Results certified by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger last month showed that Biden led by a margin of 12,670 votes, or 0.25% of the roughly 5 million ballots cast. An audit involving a hand count of the paper ballots also showed Biden won.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.