UK to graduate more than 1,800 in virtual ceremony

The livestreamed event will begin at 2 p.m. EST and can be accessed at this link. Anyone can attend the virtual ceremony.

The virtual ceremony will feature many of the same portions of an in-person Commencement such as messages from UK President Eli Capilouto, the president of the UK Alumni Association, a graduating student and surprise guests and recognition of the graduates.

“While this Commencement is unlike anything UK has done in the past, it will be exciting to watch students participate online by sharing their Graduate Slide and watching the videos that we have filmed with surprise guest speakers,” shared Sally Martin, Commencement coordinator.

A student speaker will address the audience, as per tradition. Tamara Vest, of Nicholasville, Kentucky, is graduating with a bachelor’s degree from the UK College of Social Work and will deliver this semester’s address.

The UK Board of Trustees will approve conferral of 1,854 degrees for December 2020 graduates.

This total includes 1,321 undergraduate, 512 graduate (encompassing master and doctoral degrees), and 21 professional degrees for December 2020. These numbers reflect degree candidates, not individual graduates (some graduates earn more than one degree, thereby being counted as a degree candidate multiple times).

Degrees will be certified by the UK registrar, ensuring individuals have satisfactorily completed all requirements.

The Board of Trustees also conferred 641 degrees for August 2020. Those graduates had the opportunity to participate virtually in this ceremony alongside December graduates.

The University of Kentucky has also been celebrating its graduates by turning the campus blue. From 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, through 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, various buildings around campus are lit with blue lights in honor of graduates.