Wanted felon accused of trying to run over police officer

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man described by Prestonsburg Police as “a career criminal” is in trouble again, accused of trying to run down a police officer during an arrest attempt following a car chase.
According to a post on Facebook from Prestonsburg Police, on Thursday, Tommy Shepherd was a passenger in a car police that ran from police during an attempted traffic stop.
Police say the car was driven by Martin Shepherd, of David. They say the car sped through downtown Prestonsburg at a high rate of speed and crossed into the wrong lane of traffic.
Investigators say Martin Shepherd eventually pulled over and tried to get out of the car. They say that’s when passenger Tommy Shepherd jumped into the driver’s seat, accelerated and tried to hit Patrolman Zach Neice with the car.
Police say the car hit Patrolman Neice’s police car and took off on KY 850 at David. They say once Tommy Shepherd reached a home at Open Fork, he got out of the car and tried to run from police, but was taken into custody by Patrolman Jake Chaffins. Police say Shepherd fought officers during his arrest.
Police say prior to the chase and eventual arrest, investigators received information that Tommy Shepherd was in Prestonsburg, was a wanted felon who had a gun, a large quantity of drugs and made statements he was “not going back to jail.”
Police say Shepherd was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center on nearly a dozen charges: