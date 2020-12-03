UofL pauses Men’s Basketball activities, UNCG game cancelled

The pause in activities follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Cardinals' "Tier 1" individuals, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, team managers and staff.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (UofL Athletics) — The University of Louisville men’s basketball team has paused all team-related activities indefinitely due to a positive COVID-19 test and accompanying contact tracing measures among individuals within the program, UofL Vice-President/Director of Athletics Vince Tyra announced on Thursday.

As a result, the Cardinals’ scheduled Friday (Dec. 4) game against UNC Greensboro has been cancelled.

- Advertisement -

The pause in activities follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Cardinals’ “Tier 1” individuals, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, team managers and staff. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.

The positive test result was detected during the team’s Thursday’s COVID-19 testing, which is conducted three times per week in accordance with ACC protocols.

“We are adhering to the ACC and university protocols, and will monitor the matter day-to-day,” said Tyra.

Louisville has won its first four games of the season, playing those four at home in the KFC Yum! Center in a seven-day period. The Cardinals’ next two scheduled games are Dec. 9 at Wisconsin in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and Dec. 16 against NC State in the KFC Yum! Center. There has been no determination on how the pause in activities will affect future games past the Dec. 4 UNC Greensboro contest.

Also due to issues related to COVID-19, Friday’s scheduled 11 a.m. game between Duquesne and Winthrop has been cancelled.