Three 6 Mafia, Acoustic Concert at Rupp moved to January

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With the recent restrictions placed on indoor dining, which includes food and beverage at Rupp Arena concession stands, the decision has been made to postpone the upcoming December concerts, Central Bank Center announced Thursday.

Acoustic Concert, originally scheduled for next Tuesday, December 8, 2020 has been rescheduled to Friday, January 15, 2021.

The Three 6 Mafia concert, originally scheduled for Friday, December 11, 2020 has been rescheduled to Saturday, January 16, 2021.

All previously purchased tickets for both concerts will be honored for the new dates. For ticket related information and new event protocols for COVID-19 Health and Safety, please visit www.rupparena.com