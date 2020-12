ESTILL COUNTY, Ky, (WTVQ) – An Irvine man has died, after an fire early morning fire in Estill County.

According to WBON, it happened on Stevens Avenue around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Police tell us a man was smoking in his bed which led to the fire. WBON reports the man was 85-year-old Charles Reed. They say his body was taken for an autopsy for an official cause of death.