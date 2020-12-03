Saint Joseph fetes top employees, leaders from across region

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Saint Joseph East has announced its 2020 Employee of the Year and Leader of the Year award recipients.

Kathy Carpenter, RN, of Nicholasville, was presented with the Employee of the Year award,

and Mary Beth Keeton, RN, nurse manager, of Mount Sterling, earned the Leader of the Year award.

Saint Joseph East annually recognizes one outstanding Employee of the Year who demonstrates the core values of reverence, integrity, compassion and excellence.

“Kathy will always make sure that her work is correct and efficient,” a co-worker said in nominating Carpenter. “For instance, she once offered to draw blood from an infant for me, and when I told her I could do it, she insisted. She just goes the extra mile to help others and is always there for others who are experiencing tough times. People can learn the importance of integrity by following Kathy.”

Known around the hospital for her smile and consideration of others, Carpenter is frequently praised by her colleagues for being a team player and a go-getter. When reporting for a shift, she is often the first to arrive and one of the last to leave. Carpenter’s co-workers say she treats everyone around her with respect, and in turn, she receives the same.

Similarly, Saint Joseph East annually presents one employee serving in a managerial position with the Leader of the Year award. Selection criteria include an outstanding demonstration of leadership led by CHI Saint Joseph Health’s core values of reverence, integrity, compassion and excellence. This year’s recipient, Mary Beth Keeton, was nominated by several colleagues.

“Mary Beth embodies the core value of integrity by forming relationships with others that are built on trust,” said one nominator. “She would never ask something of anyone that she wouldn’t do herself, and she will be the first person to advocate for another whenever it’s needed. She holds herself and others accountable, and is truthful with all her interactions as a leader. Mary Beth is an amazing asset to this organization, and I’m so glad I stumbled into her life 14 years ago as a new graduate nurse and made a lifelong ally and friend.”

At Saint Joseph East, Keeton is widely known and respected by her colleagues by the way she collaboratively works with her fellow unit managers, leadership and staff – even those outside of her unit. Keeton leads by example, and colleagues say always lets the highest ideals lead her work. Her co-workers say she is willing to sacrifice personal convenience for the greater good of the organization because she is truly committed to the ministry that Saint Joseph East provides to the local community.

Another unit, CHI Saint Joseph Health has announced its 2020 corporate Employee of the

Year and Leader of the Year award recipients. Elizabeth Atkins, of Lexington, a social worker and Ambulatory Care coordinator, earned the corporate Employee of the Year award, and Natalie Hickam, of Georgetown, market director of Employee Health, was awarded the corporate Leader of the Year.

“Elizabeth values our patients and shows each and every one of them compassion,” a nominator said. “In fact, she exudes compassion. Elizabeth met a homeless man near his car in the dead of winter. She then proceeded to organize a collection of household items for when he finds permanent housing. She always puts the patient first and is focused on their needs first.”

It is this commitment to high-risk, medically complex patients that made Atkins stand out to her fellow employees. Her nominators said Atkins is “eager to help patients however she can, whether that means walking someone through a bank drive-thru or seeking out a patient who is homeless.” Atkins is also active in her church, participating on her church camp committee, discretionary funds committee and the leadership committee.

Similarly, CHI Saint Joseph Health annually presents one employee serving in a managerial position with the Leader of the Year award. Selection criteria include an outstanding demonstration of leadership led by CHI Saint Joseph Health’s core values of reverence, integrity, compassion and excellence.

“Natalie never lets the sun go down unless she knows that all employees are safely addressed in their needs,” said a nominator from Saint Joseph East. “She patterns excellence in everything she does from the smallest detail to the largest event. Natalie demonstrates this to our team and encourages us to provide our employees with an attitude of excellence in everything, from giving an injection to explaining the most complicated exposure.”

Hickam’s co-workers say she goes above and beyond in making sure her employees know that they are valued, and “joyfully encourages members of her team with daily phone calls or meetings, and ensures employees are kept up to date on important policies.” Hickam has been known to send gifts to staff members to boost morale and has an open door policy with team members. She is also certified as an occupational health nurse (COHN-S).

Continuing Care Hospital has announced its 2020 Employee of the Year and Leader of the

Year award recipients. Melissa “Missy” Barnes, of Richmond, care assistant health unit coordinator, was presented with the Employee of the Year award, and Regina Masters, RN, director of nursing, of Nicholasville, earned the Leader of the Year award.

Continuing Care Hospital annually recognizes one outstanding Employee of the Year who demonstrates the core values of reverence, integrity, compassion and excellence. This year’s recipient, Melissa Barnes, was nominated by several colleagues.

“Missy demonstrates professionalism and is always caring to all patients in our unit,” said one colleague. “She goes above and beyond to ensure that our patients receive the best care possible at Continuing Care Hospital. She is a light to everyone she meets.”

Barnes is described as “a team player through and through – always willing to provide a helping hand to her coworkers.” Her colleagues say she is eager to take on any role given to her, and her compassionate, collaborative demeanor have made her a star employee.

Similarly, Continuing Care Hospital annually presents one employee serving in a managerial position with the Leader of the Year award. Selection criteria include an outstanding demonstration of leadership led by CHI Saint Joseph Health’s core values of reverence, integrity, compassion and excellence. This year’s recipient is Regina Masters.

“Regina is a star example of excellence,” a nominator said. “Continuing Care Hospital as an entity provides high-quality care for the patients we care for. This starts with Regina’s leadership – she has clear expectations for the care provided.”

Under Masters’ leadership, Continuing Care Hospital has won numerous Quality Awards. These achievements speak volumes about Masters’ leadership skills and her high level of expertise.

All award winners were recognized during a special, virtual ceremonies.