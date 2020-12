ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department has received a

missing person report regarding Jill Clayton.

She was last seen on Thanksgiving Day, in the area of CCC Trail/Rosedale/Weaver Ridge/Laurel Creek in Rowan County.

The department said she may be traveling in a silver 2010 Mazda or a red or burgundy Ford F150 pickup truck with a black hood.

Anyone with information should contact department at 606-784-5446.