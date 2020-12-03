Man critical after hit-and-run, driver sought

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a collision that led to serious injury of a pedestrian Tuesday evening.

The collision happened around 6:56 p.m. on the inner loop of New Circle Road prior to Family Circle. A dark-colored passenger car struck a 54-year-old man, who was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

- Advertisement -

After striking the pedestrian, the involved vehicle swerved in front of other vehicles causing them to brake hard, which nearly caused another collision

The vehicle continued to flee on the inner loop of New Circle Road.

Video surveillance was located near the collision scene and investigators are working to confirm the make and model of the involved vehicle.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lexington Police Collision Reconstruction Unit at (859) 258-3663.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.