Gift in memory of late wife spreads ‘Being Alive’ inspiration

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Thanks to a generous donation, the Lexington Senior Center is now home to an inspiring piece of art created by renowned Lexington artist Garry R. Bibbs.

The metal wall sculpture, titled “Being Alive,” was commissioned and donated by Senior Center participant Kirk Kopitzke, in memory of his wife Betsy, and donated to the Friends of the Lexington Senior Center for display at the center.

“I started thinking about a project I could undertake to show my honor to her, for her to be represented somehow in a platform bigger than myself,” Kopitzke said. He solicited senior artists from the area to create art that would reflect the mission of the Senior Center and to be relatable to seniors. “I’m deliriously happy that it came to fruition,” he said.

The selected piece is a metal wall sculpture, with-in a 3-foot radius, fabricated out of stainless steel and bronze plate. The circular frame encloses a silhouette of a woman running with her dog, based off a photo taken by Kopitzke of Betsy and their dog.

“The artwork is based on a photo, a moment in life, which conveys the energy and ecstasy of being alive. We see it as life, its memories, its values, the stories and how we live it. Kirk charged my art expertise to design an artwork to inspire elderly people to live! And to give life to those who come to the Lexington Senior Center,” Bibbs said.

“We hope that this piece will inspire and bring joy to our participants,” said Kristy Stambaugh, director of Aging and Disabilities Services. “Additionally, we hope that others will consider donations of meaningful, juried art to the Friends of the Lexington Senior Center 501(c)(3) in the future.”

The art hangs in the central staircase of the center and is immediately viewable upon entering the building. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lexington Senior Center is temporarily closed. Follow the Lexington Senior Center on Facebook to keep up with virtual and drive-by events happening at the center.