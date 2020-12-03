Drug investigation, traffic stop lands three in jail

Maynard was charged with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

During the stop, deputies discovered both men had outstanding arrest warrants. Young was charged with giving officer false information, driving on suspended license, no insurance, drug paraphernalia and expired registration.

The driver was identified as 40-year-old Jeremiah Young, of Pike County, and the passenger, 66-year-old Paul Maynard, of West Virginia.

During the investigation, a car left the home and was stopped by officers for minor traffic offenses.

According to the Boyle County Sheriff’s Department, Wednesday, Capt. Casey McCoy and K9 Deputy T.J. Wren conducted a narcotics investigation at a residence on Shelby Street in Junction City.

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A traffic stop as part of a drug investigation lands three

The deputies returned to Shelby Street and made contact with Nicholas Duncan, of Jamestown.

During the investigation heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana were located, according to the department.

Duncan was charged with trafficking heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana.