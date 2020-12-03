Christmas tree lightings, parades around Central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Several Christmas parades are scheduled around Central Kentucky, although many will look different in 2020.
In Lexington, a reverse parade is scheduled for Dec. 12 on Midland Avenue from 5:30-7:30 P.M. More information is available HERE. The tree lighting ceremony took place virtually on Nov. 29.
The City of Versailles is putting on its’ annual tree lighting ceremony virtually on Facebook on Friday, Dec. 4 at 5:30-8:30 P.M. The evening will include carolers, followed by a reading of The Night Before Christmas by Santa and Mrs. Claus. Organizers say they also plan to put on two parades on Saturday, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 from 2-5 P.M. An exact location of the parade route will be posted at a later time.
In Georgetown, people can watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree from home. A virtual Holiday Celebration will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 P.M. Classic holiday songs, along with a visit by Santa can be seen on Facebook HERE.
Jessamine County’s tree lighting ceremony has been canceled this year. It was originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4. However, the Courthouse will continue to be a “bright spot” during the holiday season. For the first time in its history, the Courthouse bell tower and cupola will be lit up for in green and red for the holidays. The tree on the Courthouse lawn will be decorated as usual, and there will be a Christmas display. Residents and visitors are encouraged to drive by and enjoy the lights and the decorations. Anyone wishing to do so can also get out of their cars and take photos with the decorations in the background, as long as they are in small, family groups.
Downtown Nicholasville will not put on its’ annual St. Nich Fest Parade this year. It was originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12.
The Heart Of Danville’s 2020 Christmas Parade “Home for the Holidays” has been canceled. Originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, Heart of Danville posted the news on Facebook. Other Christmas displays and events in Bourbon County are: Hope Park (531 Main Street), Downtown Paris Window Displays, and Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill.
The City of Richmond announced the Christmas Parade, scheduled for Friday, December 4, is canceled. Instead, Richmond Parks & Recreation will modify the Santa Express event on Monday, December 14 and Tuesday, December 15. The event is described by the city as “mini” parades. The city says Richmond Police and Richmond Fire will escort Santa through several neighborhoods. You can read more HERE.
In Prestonsburg, the city has decided to cancel this year’s Christmas Parade. City officials encourage citizens to decorate homes and businesses so families can view displays from the safety of their vehicle. The city also is doing a home decorating contest. Pictures can be direct-messaged to the city’s Facebook page or emailed to entries@prestonsburgcity.org. Additional information is available HERE.
The City of Lawrenceburg has announced the 2020 Christmas parade, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, has been canceled. City officials say with the success of the drive-thru Light Up Lawrenceburg, they plan on having Santa on top of the antique firetruck at The Green on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 11 A.M. until 1 P.M. (weather permitting) to give kids an opportunity to have their photo made with Santa while dropping off their letter. You can read more HERE.
Any lighting ceremonies or parades not mentioned, can email us the information at: news@wtvq.com.