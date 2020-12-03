Bryan Station and Dunbar clashing in region championship

Defenders and Bulldogs kick off at 7:00 PM on Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – On Friday, a region championship will be won and a ticket will be punched to semi-state.

Here in Lexington, Bryan Station will host Dunbar for the title. Last season, Bryan Station only had three wins, but now they have won 10-straight games.

- Advertisement -

When Wes Johnson took over Dunbar in 2018, the Bulldogs were coming off a winless season. He won 3 wins in his first season, then 7 last season. This season the Bulldogs have won 6 games in a COVID-shortened season. On Friday, the Defenders and the Bulldogs clash with a region title on the line.

ABC 36 Sports caught up with both head coaches to preview the game.