Bald man arrested after incident at Anderson County hair salon

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ)- A bald man is now facing charges after causing a scene in a hair salon.

According to the Anderson News, 46-year-old Jeffrey Trent went into a West Court Street hair salon and asked the owner if she had a product to bring his hair back. The report says when the owner told him “no,” Trent created a disturbance and became belligerent.

This happened at the Frame Clinic and Gallery, which also operates as a salon, according to the newspaper, which cited arrest citations filed by the Lawrenceburg Police Department.

Trent is charged with disorderly conduct.