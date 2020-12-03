Alum named director of alumni relations at Georgetown College

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown College has named 2015 graduate Olivia Coleman the new Director of Alumni Relations.

Coleman has worked at Georgetown College as Director of Residential Education since 2019.

Originally from outside Nashville, Tennessee, Coleman was a star basketball player who looked for a college she could call home. After one season at Concord University in West Virginia, Coleman felt that she needed a fresh start, a college that could help her thrive and not just survive.

“I visited Georgetown on my way to visit another institution that I thought I would be transferring to, but the moment I stepped foot on campus, I knew this was the place for me,” said Coleman. “I met some amazing faculty and staff, the campus was beautiful, and it just felt like home. I verbally committed that day before I even left campus.”

Coleman would go on to graduate from the college in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science. As a student, however, she developed a passion for working in higher education. She would return to work at the college in 2016 as an Area Coordinator for Residence Life, and, after working in Student Life at Berea College, would return to the college yet again to work as Director of Residential Education.

“I always knew I would come back,” she said. “ This is the place I always wanted to be, and it has been a dream come true to work at the college in various capacities. I am so excited to start this new position, where I get to connect with fellow alumni.”

As Coleman looks forward to working more closely with alumni in her new role, she feels that she has the tools necessary for success. “My personality, my passion for Georgetown, and my desire to build relationships will serve me well in this new role. It’s really a perfect fit and a dream come true. I get to talk about all the exciting things happening at Georgetown and connect with fellow alumni. I couldn’t ask for anything else.”

As a proud alumna, Coleman understands that relationships are key to the mission and success of Georgetown College. “I want to help foster those established relationships with our alumni who have been so vital to the success of the college, and I also want to establish new, meaningful connections,” she said.

Having worked with Student Life at Georgetown College, Coleman will now move to working with Advancement. She will work closely with Associate Vice President of Advancement and Community Relations, Christy Mai, to build those relationships and further enhance the college’s reach in communities across the Commonwealth, the region, and the nation.

“I am very excited to have Olivia join the Advancement team!” said Mai. “For Georgetown College to become a celebrated institution in the Commonwealth, we will need even more of our alumni engaged in the mission of the college. Olivia has the right set of skills and personality to help to accomplish this aim. With the recent enrollment growth and success of new efforts, like the Legacy and Legends Scholarship, we are blessed she has accepted the challenge of changing roles at our college to lead our alumni engagement efforts.”

As Coleman begins her new role, she wants fellow alumni to know that, above all, she intends to listen to them. “My door is always open, and I’m always here to listen. I’ve strived to be transparent, open, and honest in my work with students at the college, and I plan on doing the same thing for alumni in my new role. If you want to talk about something, even if it’s hard, I’m here to talk about it. I want you to feel heard.”