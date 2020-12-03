409 new cases set new daily COVID mark for Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County health officials have some simple words for the community.

“COVID-19 is not over. Let’s repeat: COVID-19 is not over,” the department said in its morning report Thursday as the county recorded 409 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, blowing away the previous one-day high of 362 set Nov. 22.

The new cases bring the total to 18,108 since the outbreak began in March. The county has recorded 705 cases in just the first two days of December.

More increases are likely the next few weeks because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The county also reported three more coronavirus-related deaths — people in their 50s, 60s and 70s — with 123 total during the outbreak.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, please follow these guidelines ALL THE TIME:

People can slow the spread by continuing to:

• Wear a cloth face-covering in public

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wash your hands often

• Stay home if you are sick.

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak with November on pace to set a new record:

110, March

143, April

507, May

793, June

1,702 July

2,538, August

2,804, September

2,736, October

6,070, November

The county reached the following thousand-case marks on these dates:

18,000: Dec. 2

17,000: Nov. 28

16,000: Nov. 24

15,000: Nov. 20

14,000: Nov. 16

13,000: Nov. 11

12,000: Nov. 5

11,000: Oct. 29

10,000: Oct. 20

9,000: Oct. 6

8,000: Sept. 22

7,000: Sept. 11

6,000: Sept. 2

5,000: Aug. 23

4,000: Aug. 10

3,000: July 28

2,000: July 12

1,000: June 10

1: March 8

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been: