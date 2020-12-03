409 new cases set new daily COVID mark for Fayette County

By
Steve Rogers
-
0
3

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County health officials have some simple words for the community.

“COVID-19 is not over. Let’s repeat: COVID-19 is not over,” the department said in its morning report Thursday as the county recorded 409 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, blowing away the previous one-day high of 362 set Nov. 22.

The new cases bring the total to 18,108 since the outbreak began in March. The county has recorded 705 cases in just the first two days of December.

More increases are likely the next few weeks because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The county also reported three more coronavirus-related deaths — people in their 50s, 60s and 70s — with 123 total during the outbreak.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, please follow these guidelines ALL THE TIME:

People can slow the spread by continuing to:
• Wear a cloth face-covering in public
• Avoid close contact with others
• Wash your hands often
• Stay home if you are sick.

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak with November on pace to set a new record:

  • 110, March
  • 143, April
  • 507, May
  • 793, June
  • 1,702 July
  • 2,538, August
  • 2,804, September
  • 2,736, October
  • 6,070, November

The county reached the following thousand-case marks on these dates:

  • 18,000: Dec. 2
  • 17,000: Nov. 28
  • 16,000: Nov. 24
  • 15,000: Nov. 20
  • 14,000: Nov. 16
  • 13,000: Nov. 11
  • 12,000: Nov. 5
  • 11,000: Oct. 29
  • 10,000: Oct. 20
  • 9,000: Oct. 6
  • 8,000: Sept. 22
  • 7,000: Sept. 11
  • 6,000: Sept. 2
  • 5,000: Aug. 23
  • 4,000: Aug. 10
  • 3,000: July 28
  • 2,000: July 12
  • 1,000: June 10
  • 1: March 8
The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:
• 409 cases, Dec. 2
• 362 cases, Nov. 22
• 334 cases, Nov. 28
• 306 cases, Nov. 25
• 296 cases, Dec. 1
• 281 cases, Nov. 27
• 274 cases, Nov. 21
• 265 cases, Nov. 14
• 255 cases, Nov. 11
• 247 cases, Nov. 24
• 245 cases, Nov. 16
• 239 cases, Nov. 29
• 237 cases, Nov. 20
• 236 cases, Nov. 7
• 213 cases, Nov. 23
• 212 cases, Nov. 19
• 196 cases, Nov. 17
• 195 cases, Nov. 15
• 189 cases, Nov. 12
• 187 cases, Nov. 13
• 184 cases, Nov. 10, Nov. 18
• 183 cases, Nov. 9
• 181 cases, Nov. 5
• 167 cases, Sept. 11
• 164 cases, Nov. 30
• 155 cases, Oct. 30
• 152 cases, Nov. 4
• 149 cases, Sept. 10
• 143 cases, Oct. 29
• 135 cases, Oct. 27
• 133 cases, Oct. 15
• 131 cases, Aug. 7
• 130 cases, Oct. 28
• 126 cases, Oct. 9
• 125 cases, Nov. 2, Nov. 6
• 124 cases, Sept. 18, Oct. 24
• 123 cases, Sept. 9
• 122 cases, Sept. 1
• 120 cases, Sept. 2
• 119 cases, Aug. 28
• 118 cases, Oct. 21, Oct. 31
• 117 cases, Nov. 3
• 116 cases, July 27
• 113 cases, Sept. 5, Sept. 16
• 112 cases, Aug. 27, Oct. 22
• 111 cases, Sept. 3
• 110 cases, Sept. 4, Sept. 25
• 108 cases, Sept. 12
• 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
• 102 cases, Aug. 26, Nov. 8
• 101 cases, Aug. 13
• 100 cases, July 23
• 97 cases, Sept. Nov. 1
• 96 cases, Sept. 14
• 92 cases, Sept. 13
• 91 cases, July 31
• 90 cases, Aug. 5
• 89 cases, July 30, Sept. 20
• 88 cases, Aug. 29, Sept. 15, Sep. 19
• 87 cases, Aug. 19, Oct. 16
• 86 cases, Aug. 20
• 85 cases, Oct. 23
• 84 cases, Aug. 6, Aug. 22, Oct. 20
• 83 cases, Sept. 17, Sept. 22
• 82 cases, Aug. 1, Sept. 26
• 81 cases, Aug. 17, Sept. 6
• 80 cases, Aug. 12, Oct. 25
• 79 cases, Sept. 23
• 77 cases, Oct. 8
• 76 cases, Sept. 28, Oct. 1
• 75 cases, Oct. 3, Oct. 4
• 74 cases, Aug. 18
• 73 cases, Oct. 13
• 72 cases, Aug. 23, Oct. 5, Oct. 18
• 71 cases, Oct. 14
• 70 cases, Sept. 29
• 69 cases, July 15, July 19, Aug. 8, Aug. 9, Sept. 24
• 68 cases, Oct. 7
• 67 cases, July 26
• 65 cases, July 10
• 63 cases, Aug. 2, Sept. 30
• 62 cases, July 6, Aug. 11, Aug. 21, Aug. 24, Sept. 8
• 61 cases, July 20
• 60 cases, Sept. 21, Oct. 12
• 58 cases, July 13, Aug. 16, Aug. 25, Oct. 19
• 57 cases, Oct. 2, Oct. 26
• 56 cases, July 11, Oct. 6
• 55 cases, Oct. 10
• 54 cases, July 28
• 53 cases, July 22
• 51 cases, Oct. 11, Oct. 17
• 49 cases, July 29, Aug. 10, Sept. 7
• 48 cases, July 16, July 18
• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3
• 46 cases, July 1