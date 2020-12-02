Opera House combines ‘golf,’ theater for winter fun

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Looking for something fun and different for entertainment during the winter? The Lexington Opera House may have the answer.

The Opera House announced Wednesday a mini-golf course consisting of nine Broadway-themed putting greens will take over the historic stage beginning Dec. 11. The course will be open Fridays through Sundays throughout the winter.

- Advertisement -

Patrons can putt on nine socially distanced Broadway-themed holes, including Hamilton, The Music Man, Cinderella, Kinky Boots and others, all in a vintage theater.

Players will enter through the Short Street entrance and can putter around backstage 90 minutes. After teeing off, the course can be played as many times as possible within a 90-minute time slot, thanks to limited-capacity reservations.

Capacity is limited to comply with current Team Kentucky Healthy at Work guidelines. The number of players is limited per time slot and reservations must be purchased in advance through Ticketmaster at lexingtonoperahouse.com/minigolf.

Reservations are $10 per person with a limit of four people per party. Certain fees apply per order. Reservations open Dec. 4 with additional tee times made available every Thursday.

There are no do-overs at Mini Golf on Broadway, but players can save a stroke if able to answer a Broadway Trivia question correctly for each hole.

Anyone that scores a hole-in-one on the final hole will see their name in lights the following week on the new Opera House Marquee on Broadway. The course is also available for birthday parties or other socially distanced private events.

For information, contact Luanne Franklin at lfranklin@lexingtonoperahouse.com.

Face coverings are required at all times and social distancing will be strictly enforced.