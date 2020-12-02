Louisville mayor declares racism a public health crisis

“2020 has been a year like no other but presents an opportunity to turn tragedy into transformation,” Fischer said. “And that begins with creating a city of racial justice and equity.”

“For too many Louisvillians, racism is a fact of daily life, a fact that was created and documented in our country’s laws and institutional policies like segregation, redlining, and urban renewal,” he said. “Laws and policies that restrict the freedom of all Americans to exercise their constitutional rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Laws and policies that can restrict where people live, what schools they attend and what jobs they can get. And laws and policies that effectively limit the wealth they can earn and pass on to their children.”