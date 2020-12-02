Lexington Fire SUV hit by car, firefighter checked out at hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington Fire Department SUV was hit by a car on Wednesday, sending the department employee to the hospital as a precaution, according to Lexington Police.
Investigators say it happened on East New Circle Road in front of the Golden Corral Restaurant around 12:45 p.m.
Police say the lone occupant of the fire department SUV was taken to the hospital to be checked-out. No name was released.
Investigators say the driver of the other car was not hurt.
The accident caused a brief traffic back-up until the scene was killed.