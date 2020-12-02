Kentucky Humanities announces 2021 Kentucky Reads

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Humanities has selected Crystal Wilkinson’s The Birds of Opulence for its 2021 Kentucky Reads. The novel will be at the center of statewide conversations on the dynamics of family and community, the strength of women, and the stigmas surrounding mental illness.
According to Kentucky Humanities, Kentucky Reads will offer community organizations around the state 25 scholar-led discussions of the book to encourage thought-provoking discussion about the themes in The Birds of Opulence.
Any non-profit in Kentucky can host a discussion of The Birds of Opulence for a booking fee of $50 and each host organization will be provided with 15 copies of the novel to share among participating members. Publicity materials to promote the discussion will also be provided.
A list of scholars and the booking form can be found HERE.
The Birds of Opulence is published by the University Press of Kentucky.
