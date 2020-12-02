Brewed remains open despite injunction to close, selling support shirts

UPDATE: (12/2/20, 10 A.M.) – Following an emergency injunction late Tuesday ordering a Lexington coffee shop to close, Brewed remains open.

Owner Andrew Cooperrider spoke with ABC 36 and said the bond hasn’t been paid which means the order is not yet in effect. Until then, Cooperrider says he plans to continue operating until it is.

On social media, Brewed shared a post Tuesday thanking people for their support. The post on Instagram also contains an image of a shirt available for purchase.

The link accompanying the shirt directs people to a website that says, “The first revolution started with tea…the next starts with coffee. Brewed in Lexington Kentucky stands for all who demand individual rights be respected.”

Several comments on the post contain mixed feelings.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Travis issued an emergency injunction late Tuesday ordering a defiant Lexington business owner to abide by health department rules by not serving food and drinks inside his eatery.

Travis’ decision came after a hearing Monday afternoon in whether ‘Brewed’ and its owner, Andrew Cooperrider, were in violation of state coronavirus orders.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department had sued for an emergency injunction to force the business to stop serving food and drinks until it abides by the state’s order banning indoor dining.

Cooperrider has opened a garage door at his business partially and argued it met guidelines for outdoor seating. The health department disagreed, resulting in the legal battle.

The court battle stemmed from a Nov. 24 visit by health department inspectors that bordered on confrontational with customers who support Cooperrider’s fight.

The injunction orders him to stop serving food and drinks inside until a hearing can be held on the overall merits of the case.