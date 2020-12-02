Jim E. Dotson Memorial Education Endowment established at MSU

MOREHEAD, Ky. (MSU Public Affairs) – The Morehead State University Foundation has announced the establishment of the Jim E. Dotson Memorial Education Endowment, a fund to benefit Morehead State University education students.

Jim E. Dotson (69, 73) earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in education from MSU. He proceeded to devote nearly four decades of his life to education and improving the lives of students in Ohio at Cypress Christian School, Brookpark Middle School, Finland Middle School, Starling Middle School, and Westland High School.

- Advertisement -

When Jim passed away in 2012, the family requested memorial contributions in lieu of flowers. Multiple family and friends made contributions in his memory. Jim’s wife, Marilyn, his children and a host of others have continued to make annual contributions to grow the fund to endowment level.

“Morehead State had a significant impact on my father’s commitment to education for over 35 years and he was so proud to be an Eagle. He always said, ‘You have to look at the child first and let kids know you care in order for them to be successful,’” said Jonathan Dotson (00, 01), son of the scholarship’s namesake. “Our father believed that students are at the heart of everything we do.”

Scholarship criteria include being a full-time student majoring in education with preference given to students from Pike County, Kentucky, or Franklin County, Ohio. Recipients must maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.3 and maintain overall satisfactory scholastic standing.

Students interested in applying to this scholarship, along with other privately funded scholarships managed by the MSU Foundation, should visit the online scholarship application at moreheadstate.awardspring.com.

For more information on this scholarship, or to establish your own, contact MSU’s Office of Alumni Relations and Development at 606-783-2033, email giving@moreheadstate.edu or visit alumni.moreheadstate.edu.