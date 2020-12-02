Investigators seek suspect in child sex abuse allegations

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 25-year-old Lily, Ky., man is wanted by investigators in connection with a child sex abuse investigation.

According to Laurel County Sheriff’s investigators, William Tyler Karr, of Echo Valley Road in Lily, is wanted for first-degree sexual abuse of a child under 12.

Investigators say Karr is trying to evade arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. Tips will remain anonymous.

Information also can be e-mailed to g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

Det. Taylor McDaniel is the lead investigator with assistance from Lt. Chris Edwards, Maj. Chuck Johnson, and Det. Byron Lawon.