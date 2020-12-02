Ford to distribute free face masks at three sites Thursday

LEXINGTON, DANVILLE, VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Ford Motor Company and two area dealerships are providing free PPE Thursday produced by Ford in Lexington.

It’s part of an effort by Ford to produce more and distribute more than 100 million medical facemasks through 2021.

- Advertisement -

Overall, the Ford Fund hopes to distribute nearly 320,000 masks to the Louisville and Lexington communities as part of Ford PPE Day, the company said.

Ford Motor Company Fund is teaming up with Lexington-area nonprofits and Ford dealerships to distribute thousands of medical-grade face masks across Lexington on Thursday.

Lexingtonians are invited to stop by the distribution site to pick up 20 disposable face masks, while supplies last, produced by Ford and the UAW.

Thursday’s donation brings the total to more than three million recent PPE donations made by Ford across Kentucky. In addition to two dealerships, face masks will be distributed to six local non-profits, including VIPS Organization, Home of the Innocents, Dare To Care, and Kids Cancer Alliance, Inc and the American Heart Association.

Thursday’s Lexington area distributions will occur at:

— The American Heart Association, 354 Waller Ave. #110, Lexington, 1-3 p.m.

— Stuart Powell Ford, 225 S Danville Bypass, Danville, KY 40422, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

— Jack Kain Ford, 3405 Lexington Road, Versailles, KY 40383, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Ford’s Project Apollo is targeting production of 100 million medical-grade masks through 2021. The masks are being distributed through Ford Fund to nonprofit partners, state and local officials, schools, community groups and dealerships across the U.S. as the country continues to reopen.