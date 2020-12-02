Angel tree for restaurant workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bluegrass Hospital Group (BHG) is calling on the community to help area restaurant workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a post on Instagram by Martha McCarthy, the daughter of a BHS owner, the dining room shutdown could not have come at a worse time. The post reads in part, “In attempt to provide a little help to our friends during these trying times, we’ve created an Angel Tree to provide some holiday cheer for the children of restaurant workers.”
The post encourages people to request an angel by emailing mmfoley@icloud.com. Then, return the unwrapped gift to the location indicated on the angel, along with the angel, by Dec. 18.
Anyone with questions is directed to email: mmfoley@icloud.com.
