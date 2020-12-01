Stocks rise; S&P 500 approaches another all-time high

NEW YORK (AP) – U.S. stocks rose broadly in morning trading Tuesday and the S&P 500 pushed toward another record high as investors focus on the possibility that coronavirus vaccines could soon help usher in a fuller global economic recovery.
The S&P 500 rose 1.2%. The strong opening to December follows a 10.8% surge for the broad index in November, marking its best month since April. The index is also on track to surpass its record high of 3,638.35 set on Friday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered just below 30,000 and Treasury yields also rose in another sign of optimism from investors.
