State gets $1.1 million for drug-recovery transitional housing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky has received $1,116,000 for substance abuse transitional housing programs from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) recently-launched Recovery Housing Program.

The HUD program was authorized by the CAREER Act, which was introduced in the Senate and House by Sen. Mitch McConnell and U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, respectively. President Trump signed the CAREER Act into law as part of the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act in October 2018.

The CAREER Act recognized the links among transitional housing, steady employment, and long-term recovery for those suffering from substance abuse. The law directs HUD to establish a pilot program focused on the 25 areas hardest-hit by the substance abuse epidemic. Kentucky, along with 23 other states and DC, were chosen to receive federal funds to support those in recovery.

Since becoming Majority Leader in 2015, Senator McConnell has prioritized the fight against the opioid and substance abuse epidemic by increasing federal funding for the response. Under Senator McConnell’s leadership, Kentucky has received more than $275 million. He worked with the University of Kentucky to help secure an $87 million competitive federal grant—the largest in school history—to address the opioid crisis in high-risk communities. He has also helped secure the inclusion of some of Kentucky’s hardest-hit counties in the ONDCP’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program to promote coordination and support for law enforcement in Kentucky.