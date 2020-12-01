Reverse Christmas Parade will spread joy in Bourbon County

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Paris-Bourbon County Chamber of Commerce is spreading Christmas joy with a reverse Christmas Parade this year.

The event will take place 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at Legion Park in Bourbon County.

“When it was decided that we would be unable to put on our annual Christmas Parade this year because of the regulations, we decided not to completely cancel, but to recreate one of our most popular events,” said Lauren Biddle, executive director of the Paris-Bourbon County Chamber of Commerce.

The annual Christmas Parade attracts thousands of spectators from all over the Bluegrass Region lining the streets for three miles. Last year’s Disney-themed parade was one of the best turnouts to date.

The Chamber is working very closely with the Bourbon County Health Department to bring this event to Bourbon County. Both the Health Department and the Chamber worked together to develop a COVID safe plan for this event.

“The idea of the reverse Christmas Parade was brought up several months ago. We waited to see if we would be able to have our beloved annual Christmas event, but as cases increased, it became more clear that the reverse Christmas Parade was the best route for our community,” Biddle said.

Families will be able to pile in cars and view displays that would typically be done on floats from the safety of their cars. This “Southern Lights meets live nativity” style event will be a unique Christmas experience.

“The goal is to bring the magic of Christmas to the community despite a worldwide pandemic,” Biddle said.

Other Christmas displays and events in Bourbon County are: Hope Park (531 Main Street), Downtown Paris Window Displays, and Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill.

For more information visit the Paris-Bourbon County Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page.