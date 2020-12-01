KHSAA sets state football finals schedule

The six state championship games will be played over two days instead of the traditional three starting Dec. 18

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
11

(KHSAA)- Following the Board of Control meeting on November 18th, the Association has worked to finalize the order of games for the 2020 UK Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine State Football Finals. The games will be played Friday, December 18th and Saturday, December 19th at Kroger Field with three games on each day.

The order of games and times for this year’s finals will be:

- Advertisement -

Friday, December 18th

– 11 a.m. – 1A Championship
– 3 p.m. – 2A Championship
– 7 p.m. – 4A Championship

Saturday, December 19th

– 11 a.m. – 3A Championship
– 3 p.m. – 5A Championship
– 7 p.m. – 6A Championship

As approved by the Board of Control during its November 18th meeting, the following provision will also be in place once the playoffs reach the Fourth Round:

– If one team from a game withdraws by Wednesday at 6 a.m., the team defeated in the prior round by the withdrawing team is offered the opportunity to replace that team;

– If the team defeated in the prior round declines, the other losing team in that pod is offered the opportunity to replace the withdrawn team;

– Withdrawals after that point are not replaced.

Fourth Round matchups will be determined by the RPI on a statewide basis in all classes, with the highest remaining seed hosting the fourth-highest remaining seed, and the second-highest remaining seed hosting the third-highest remaining seed. The RPI was finalized at the conclusion of the regular season and is available for review at https://khsaa.org/rpi_details/?event_id=1179.

Previous articleSanta coming to Georgetown
Next articleUS panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes
mm
Bryan Kennedy
http://wtvq.com
Bryan Kennedy hails from the Bluegrass State. He was born and raised in Owensboro, KY where he graduated from Apollo High School in 2006. Bryan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish in 2010. He also received his master's degree in Sports Media and Branding from Western Kentucky University. While at UK, Bryan was the general manager of the on-campus TV station. He also did sports reporting, anchoring, producing and even the weather for UK Student News Network. While working for UKSNN, he also had the pleasure of covering Coach John Calipari's first press conference when he was introduced as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats; easily one of his favorite moments as a young sports reporter. Before coming to ABC 36, Bryan was a morning anchor and reporter at WXXV News 25, our sister station in Gulfport, MS. He anchored more than four hours of news every day, including morning shows on NBC and Fox. While down south, Bryan had the opportunity to cover the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. After spending a little more than two years at WXXV, Bryan is extremely excited to return home. In his spare time, Bryan enjoys playing sports, especially rugby. He also enjoys crossfitting and watching sports (obviously). He's extremely excited to cover Central Kentucky. Feel free to say hello and send story ideas toBKennedy@wtvq.com