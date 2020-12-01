KHSAA sets state football finals schedule

The six state championship games will be played over two days instead of the traditional three starting Dec. 18

(KHSAA)- Following the Board of Control meeting on November 18th, the Association has worked to finalize the order of games for the 2020 UK Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine State Football Finals. The games will be played Friday, December 18th and Saturday, December 19th at Kroger Field with three games on each day.

The order of games and times for this year’s finals will be:

Friday, December 18th

– 11 a.m. – 1A Championship

– 3 p.m. – 2A Championship

– 7 p.m. – 4A Championship

Saturday, December 19th

– 11 a.m. – 3A Championship

– 3 p.m. – 5A Championship

– 7 p.m. – 6A Championship

As approved by the Board of Control during its November 18th meeting, the following provision will also be in place once the playoffs reach the Fourth Round:

– If one team from a game withdraws by Wednesday at 6 a.m., the team defeated in the prior round by the withdrawing team is offered the opportunity to replace that team;

– If the team defeated in the prior round declines, the other losing team in that pod is offered the opportunity to replace the withdrawn team;

– Withdrawals after that point are not replaced.

Fourth Round matchups will be determined by the RPI on a statewide basis in all classes, with the highest remaining seed hosting the fourth-highest remaining seed, and the second-highest remaining seed hosting the third-highest remaining seed. The RPI was finalized at the conclusion of the regular season and is available for review at https://khsaa.org/rpi_details/?event_id=1179.