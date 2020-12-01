Judge issues injunction ordering business to stop serving food, drinks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Travis issued an emergency injunction late Tuesday ordering a defiant Lexington business owner to abide by health department rules by not serving food and drinks inside his eatery.

Travis’ decision came after a hearing Monday afternoon in whether ‘Brewed’ and its owner, Andrew Cooperrider, were in violation of state coronavirus orders.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department had sued for an emergency injunction to force the business to stop serving food and drinks until it abides by the state’s order banning indoor dining.

Cooperrider has opened a garage door at his business partially and argued it met guidelines for outdoor seating. The health department disagreed, resulting in the legal battle.

The court battle stemmed from a Nov. 24 visit by health department inspectors that bordered on confrontational with customers who support Cooperrider’s fight.

The injunction orders him to stop serving food and drinks inside until a hearing can be held on the overall merits of the case.