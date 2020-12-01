Fayette closes out November with record COVID month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County records its lowest day for new coronavirus cases since mid-September but it’s too early to tell whether it is simply because of the Thanksgiving holiday or an actually early indicator of a plateau.

It’s also too early to tell what, if any, impact the Thanksgiving holiday had on the surge that had gripped the county and the state for more than a month.

The county reported 164 confirmed cases Monday, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s daily update Tuesday morning.

The 164 cases bring the county’s total to 17,403 cases. It also closed out November with 6,070 cases, more than double the previous record month. The November numbers are almost 35 percent of the county’s total since the outbreak began in March.

The county also reported another death, bringing to 113 the total number of people lost to coronavirus-related causes.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, follow the health and safety guidelines to stay safe this Thanksgiving:https://www.lfchd.org/covid-19-safety-tips-for-thanksgiving/. People can slow the spread by continuing to:
• Wear a cloth face-covering in public
• Avoid close contact with others
• Wash your hands often
• Stay home if you are sick.

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

