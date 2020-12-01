Detectives seek truck belonging to possible homicide victim

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a truck belonging to a man investigators think is the victim of a homicide.

The truck is a a green 1993 Ford Ranger with tag number 911ZGA. The vehicle was stolen from a homicide scene on Monday, Nov. 30, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Oney at 606-365-2696.

According to Lincoln County Coroner Ferris Marcum, 38-year-old Daniel Adams was found dead by his mother in his home on Clear Fork Road at about 7:30 a.m. Monday.

An autopsy is being done Tuesday in Frankfort to determine a cause of death, although he appeared to have been assaulted, prompting detectives to think he was the victim of a homicide.

Detectives say they have a “pretty good leads” on a suspect and think the same person took Adams’ truck.

Adams lived alone in the home which is owned by his parents, who live in Richmond in Madison County.