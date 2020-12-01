COVID-19 mobile testing moves to neighborhood near Southland Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program is moving to Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church near Southland Park, Mayor Linda Gorton said Tuesday.

“With the increase in reported cases, holidays, and overall greater awareness, we are seeing an increase in the demand for tests,” Mayor Gorton said. “We thank community partners, like Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary, and encourage everyone to take advantage of the numerous free testing locations around town.”

As of December 1, the Lexington Fayette County Health Department reported a total of 17,403 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lexington, and 113 local deaths have been attributed to the virus.

The Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program will be in service from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., December 3-5, at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 601 Hill ’N Dale Drive.

The program provides public testing at no cost to the individual. Testing is available without an appointment, with both walk-up and drive-up options. Test results are generally available in 48-72 hours.

Since starting the mobile testing program in late June, over 17,000 tests have been administered in 68 testing days.

There are additional free public testing locations across Lexington.

In coordination with the state and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, free Drive-thru testing is now available at Keeneland Race Course. Located at 4201 Versailles Road, this site was selected by the state for surge testing. Testing is available 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. A reservation is required by visiting doineedacovid19test.com.

Drive-thru testing is available at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 500 Newtown Pike. Testing is available 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. No appointment is needed.

Additionally, through a partnership with the University of Kentucky, UK HealthCare and Wild Health, testing is available to the public at 1505 College Way and 1350 Bull Lea Road. These sites are not intended for UK student testing. Free drive-thru testing is available from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., seven days a week. Appointments are required and can be made by visiting lexington.wildhealth.com.

Drive-thru testing is also available at the Walgreen’s testing location at 2296 Executive Drive (the corner of Winchester Road and Executive Drive). Tests will continue while test kits are available. Online registration is required at walgreens.com/coronavirus.

Free drive-thru testing is available at Southland Christian Church, 2349 Richmond Road from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. No appointment is necessary.

Finally, most private healthcare providers are offering testing options for their patients. Urgent Care Centers are also offering COVID-19 testing.

For information on more testing sites go to: lexingtonky.gov/COVID-19.