Berea, Lexington residents receive top CHI Saint Joseph honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group has announced its 2020 Employee of the Year and Leader of the Year award recipients.

Rachel Cope, of Berea, a physician liaison, was presented the Employee of the Year award, and Patrick Anderson, of Lexington, an applications manager, earned the Leader of the Year award.

CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group annually recognizes one outstanding Employee of the Year who demonstrates the CHI Saint Joseph core values of reverence, integrity, compassion and excellence.

“Rachel is a mother, wife, works full-time and takes classes, which is very commendable,” a nominator said of Cope. “As part of her class clinical requirements, she was the point person for very important Ambulatory Quality Goal for Hypertension Management Improvement. Rachel did an excellent job overseeing and implementing this project. She has a strong work ethic, and I can always count on her to do what she says she’s going to do.”

Known for her unparalleled work ethic, Cope participates in a variety of projects at any given time and consistently achieves exceptional results. In addition to professional admiration, her colleagues commonly praise the compassion and respect she shows others. Cope is a well-known team player and operates with the highest level of integrity.

Similarly, CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group annually presents one employee serving in a managerial position with the Leader of the Year award. Selection criteria include an outstanding demonstration of leadership led by core values of reverence, integrity, compassion and excellence. This year’s recipient, Patrick Anderson, was nominated by several colleagues.

“Patrick is a man of his word – he follows up and is reliable,” said one colleague. “Patrick works well in groups and is sure to include many different groups of people in order to obtain consensus and have a project on the right track. This is especially evident in his work on the Medical Group Portal and in revising the Provider Onboarding process. He is a great co-worker, leader and friend.”

Colleagues say Anderson has also proved to be an invaluable resource during the COVID-19 pandemic, working hand-in-hand with both patients and physicians to ensure the technology needed to support virtual visits was available and functioning optimally.

Both award winners were recognized during a special, virtual ceremony.