Man pleads not guilty to crashing SUV into band practice

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Estill County man accused of crashing into a high school band practice while suspected of driving intoxicated has pleaded not guilty and had a count of third-offense DUI and 15 counts of wanton endangerment sent to the Estill County Grand Jury.

Investigators say 52-year old William Caudill, of Irvine, drove his Chevrolet Tahoe from a parking lot onto the football field behind Estill Springs Elementary School on Oct. 12 around 8 p.m., forcing more than a dozen members of the Estill County High School marching band to run to safety.

- Advertisement -

According to the arrest citation, Caudill stopped just feet from where the percussion section was practicing. Police said at the time no one was hurt.

Staff members pulled Caudill out of his SUV before police arrived. He was arrested without incident, according to the arrest citation.

The citation says Caudill registered a .311 on his breathalyzer test at the police department. In Kentucky, anything over 0.08 is considered being under the influence.

Caudill was charged with DUI and 15 counts of wanton endangerment, according to court records.

At the time, Irvine’s police chief said it was Caudill’s third DUI.